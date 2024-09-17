The former chairwoman of the Florida Democratic Party was caught on camera advocating that abortion take place “all the way to the end” of pregnancy in an undercover recording made at last month’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The video was provided to The Daily Signal last week after Vice President Kamala Harris said during the presidential debate that women aren’t getting late-term abortions.

Late-term abortions refer to abortions in the third trimester of pregnancy, when the baby can survive outside the womb and feel pain.

“Nowhere in America is a woman carrying a pregnancy to term and asking for an abortion—that is not happening,” Harris said in her debate last Tuesday with former President Donald Trump hosted by ABC News.

But the undercover video of Democrat delegate Terrie Rizzo, chairwoman of the Palm Beach County Democratic Party and former leader of the state party, reveals that not all Democrats agree.

Questioned by an undercover attendee at the Chicago convention, Rizzo signaled her support for abortion through 40 weeks, the length of most pregnancies.

Asked if she supports abortion “as late-term as possible,” Rizzo responded: “Oh, yeah.”

Rizzo did not respond to requests for comment after The Daily Signal left a message for her with the Palm Beach County Democratic Party and also messaged her on Facebook.

During the conversation with the undercover convention attendee, Rizzo said, “Typically, there will be conditions on [abortion] after six months, or after three physicians, something like that.”

The Florida Democrat then suggested that late-term abortion is acceptable because the unborn child was not yet a baby human being.

“It’s not a person yet,” Rizzo said.

Rizzo’s Facebook page, which is publicly accessible, prominently features the photo of her with Harris.

During the Democratic National Convention, she posted photos of her with many other notable Democrats, including Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

[Editor’s note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

