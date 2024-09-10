Google, and other tech behemoths, long have been thought to be in Kamala Harris’ camp, advocating for her and for the leftist ideologies that she adopts and promotes, and imposing an anything-but-neutral agenda on users.

Now we know for sure. From the mouth of an insider:

Dakota Leazer, a Google company growth strategist, is on video explaining, “Google was essentially promoting through its ads rhetoric that was very pro-Kamala.”

Appearing in an undercover video released by James O’Keefe, he says Google has been actively coordinating with the leftist campaign of Harris, who was picked by Democrat party elites to replace the aging and failing Joe Biden.

It has been manipulating its search engine advertisements to favor her in the 2024 election, he said.

“It seemed to link out to legitimate news publication sites. So, it seemed like it was an ad from PBS, but it was really an ad for the Kamala campaign,” he said, a deception that would make users “believe they were reading unbiased reports from reputable sources,” the report from O’Keefe confirmed.

“Leazer also confesses that Google’s primary objective is to generate ad revenue through fear-based content, explaining, ‘I think whatever demographic is most fearful is going to be most profitable,'” the report said.

O’Keefe reports, “According to Leazer, the left currently represents the most fearful demographic, which is why Google has been pushing pro-Kamala narratives for profit, explaining, ‘I think right now the left is more fearful than the right is.'”

BREAKING: Google Growth Strategist Exposes Google’s Search Engine Manipulation for Kamala Harris Campaign, Revenue-Driven Political Bias “Google was essentially promoting through its ads rhetoric that was very pro-Kamala,” admits Dakota Leazer (@dakotaleazer), a Growth… pic.twitter.com/5Sn3gU84be — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 9, 2024

O’Keefe revealed that shortly after the video was released, Leazer deleted his TikTok videos, “including the ones where he is seen wearing Google merchandise. He has also removed his bio and contact information. This follows his exposure on hidden camera, where he admitted Google has been coordinating with the Kamala Harris campaign and manipulating search engine ads to favor her in the 2024 election.”

A report at the Gateway Pundit said the video from O’Keefe Media Group follows on reports that Harris was editing news headlines with Google search ads “to make it appear major news outlets such Reuters, CBS News, CNN, NPR and AP are on her side. While these major news outlets are shilling for Harris, her campaign edited the news headlines without the outlets’ consent or knowledge.”

In fact, WND reported when Harris was caught lying in her campaign promotions, a family whose broadcast outlet was abused and whose reputation possibly damaged announced it was considering legal action.

The scenario was that the Harris campaign had been buying online ads and making up headlines and story descriptions, then using the names of established publications in the ads. The ads link to real news organizations, but those stories don’t support the headlines being fabricated by the Harris campaign.

Harris campaign has been editing news headlines & descriptions in search ads that make it appear as if major outlets support her

—Google believes its sponsored disclosures are enough to keep voters from being misled, but media outlets may feel differentlyhttps://t.co/dU0KFhbeuy — Sara Fischer (@sarafischer) August 13, 2024

The Daily Caller reported it is WDAY Radio, a broadcaster based in Fargo, N.D., that was reviewing its options for legal action.

The report noted “the Kamala Harris campaign deceptively edited WDAY headlines to make it look like they supported her in an ad campaign.”

Harris’s campaign has taken advantage of the names of publishers including NPR, CNN, the Guardian, Independent, Reuters, AP and WDAY, the report said.

“We feel insulted and violated by what was done here,” explained Steve Hallstrom, president of Flag Family Media, which owns WDAY, in an interview with the Daily Caller.

“You have a political campaign that used our news brand and our URL to effectively lie to people about the headline we wrote. They lied to every single person that saw that ad. It’s misleading, it’s dishonest, and it hurts us as the company, our news brand. So as of today, we’re starting to make some calls here. We are considering all of our options here, including legal action,” he said.