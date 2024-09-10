(FOX NEWS) — The killing, persecution and displacement of Christians in Nigeria is “unrelenting” and “a time bomb”, according to a major new report.

Christians “are deliberately targeted”, as well as “Christian communities, their livelihood(s), faith leaders and places of worship”, according to the report by Open Doors International, a faith-based non-profit working to raise awareness of global persecution, aiming to mobilize prayer, support and action among Christians. Christians are reportedly becoming “an endangered species” there, the report says.

“Last year alone, in Nigeria there were more people that were killed because of their Christian faith than all other places in the globe combined,” Ryan Brown, the CEO Of Open Doors U.S., told Fox News Digital, adding “to be specific, there were 4998 Christians that were killed because of their faith in Nigeria last year.”