Just days before his big debate with Kamala Harris, former President Trump is slamming the Democratic presidential nominee for “completely hiding from the press,” and vowing to put anyone engaged in election fraud into prison should he win the election.

“Comrade Kamala Harris ‘is completely hiding from the press. She’s not even taking short, quick questions at the plane. It’s not normal to have a candidate running for President who is hiding from the press,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Harris is copying Biden’s self-protection strategy, duck tough interviews and limit improvisational moments … The last thing we need for our Nation in Decline is another President who is not smart enough to answer reporters questions. We just went through that, and we don’t want to do it again!”

Trump also posted a “cease and desist” order online, indicating: “I, together with many Attorneys and Legal Scholars, am watching the Sanctity of the 2024 Presidential Election very closely because I know, better than most, the rampant Cheating and Skullduggery that has taken place by the Democrats in the 2020 Presidential Election. It was a Disgrace to our Nation!

“Therefore, the 2024 Election, where Votes have just started being cast, will be under the closest professional scrutiny and, WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again.

“We cannot let our Country further devolve into a Third World Nation, AND WE WON’T! Please beware that this legal exposure extends to Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials.

“Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country.”

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!