Conservative radio host Mark Levin announced on Monday that he suffered a major injury and will likely require surgery.

Levin said he fell over the weekend and tore his quadricep, a group of muscles at the front of the thighs, and his right knee. The injury will likely require him to be in surgery before he returns on-air.

“Unfortunately, I had a very bad fall this weekend and tore my quadricep between my right knee and thigh,” Levin said. “I’ll likely be in surgery in the next day or two. I’ll be back on air as soon as I can. God bless.”

Unfortunately, I had a very bad fall this weekend and tore my quadricep between my right knee and thigh. I’ll likely be in surgery in the next day or two. I’ll be back on air as soon as I can. God bless. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 9, 2024

Levin hosts “Life, Liberty & Levin” every Saturday and Sunday on Fox News, as well as his syndicated radio program, “The Mark Levin Show,” every weekday on stations all over the country. The host did not mention who would fill in for him during his absence.

Many social media users offered their condolences to Levin following his sudden announcement.

“Sorry to hear that, Mark. Hope you’re back behind the microphone asap,” TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk said.

Sorry to hear that, Mark. Hope you’re back behind the microphone asap. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 9, 2024

“May your recovery be swift and your rehab fruitful!” attorney Harriet Dhillon said.

May your recovery be swift and your rehab fruitful! — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) September 9, 2024

“Paying for you, Mark! You’ve got this!” Newsbusters managing editor Curtis Houck said.

Praying for you, Mark! You’ve got this! God bless you and Julie! — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 9, 2024

“Keeping you in our prayers,” former Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said. “Heal-up soon and get back on-the-air. Your voice is needed.”

Levin is a member of the Radio Hall of Fame and is a bestselling author of seven books, including “Liberty and Tyranny,” “American Marxism” and “Democrats Hate America,” according to his biography on the Radio Hall of Fame’s site. He previously served under former President Ronald Reagan’s administration as the chief of staff to then-Attorney General Edwin Meese, deputy assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Education and deputy solicitor of the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!