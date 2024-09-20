Joe Biden was caught flagrantly keeping classified government papers to which he was not entitled and stashing them in an unsecured garage next to his car.

No charges. But of course the special counsel did justify that decision by noting that he was aging, and was exhibiting declining mental capabilities.

Then in a dramatic display of weaponization of the Department of Justice, Biden’s bureaucrats brought a long list of charges against President Donald Trump for having government documents after he left office.

Now it appears that Tim Walz, the extremist on abortion and transgenderism who was picked by Kamala Harris to be with her on the Democrat presidential ticket this year, already is suspected of mishandling classified government documents – pertaining to nuclear secrets.

It is Alpha News that reports that a former National Guard colleague of Walz’s alleges a classified nuclear manual went missing during Walz’s leadership there.

Walz’s guard career already is littered with scandal, with his drunken driving arrest while driving 90 mph down a deserted Nebraska highway after dark, with claims he fled the unit just before it was being sent overseas, and more.

Now the allegations come from a retired Nebraska National Guard soldier, who asked to remain unidentified, who explained in 1995, Walz’s unit was upgraded with the M109A5 self-propelled howitzer, which included the capability to fire nuclear artillery shells.

“Alpha News has learned from a former National Guard colleague of Walz that, during that time, a classified document allegedly went missing—the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) manual detailing the howitzer’s nuclear capabilities. The retired Nebraska National Guard soldier, who worked with Walz for three years, recounted the disappearance in a phone interview with Alpha News,” the report said.

“Fearing retaliation, he wishes to remain anonymous but is willing to cooperate with the FBI.”

The soldier said Walz had just returned from one of his multiple trips to China when the manual went missing.

“According to the retired soldier, Walz had just returned from another trip to China around the time when the manual went missing. He alleges Walz was one of the few with access to the building where the top-secret manual was stored and was ‘often the only one there.’ The former battalion member said he believes Walz stole the nuclear SOP manual and later returned it.”

The episode apparently never was reported because unit officials at the time were more concern about Walz’s “double-dipping,” holding a fulltime teaching job when he was supposed to be fulltime with the unit, which apparently raised concerns to the level that an investigation was started.

“In hindsight, the soldier believes he should have reported it when it first went missing but feared repercussions for not addressing it sooner,” the report said.

Alpha News reported Walz’s team did not respond to questions about the situation. Nor did National Guard officials in Nebraska or Minnesota, where Walz later moved.

The report charges that it was about the time the manual incident developed that “China began developing its own version of the howitzer—the PLZ-05.”

The report said military sources confirmed the two units “share striking similarities.”

Congress already has begun investigating Walz’s ties to China and Communist party-organizations in which Walz may have interacted.

Walz, in fact, took his honeymoon to China and repeatedly took groups of students there.