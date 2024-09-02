(FOX NEWS) — Former NFL star Chad Ochocinco Johnson said Saturday night there was “another lesson” to take away from the shooting that left San Francisco 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall wounded.

The 17-year-old reportedly tried to snatch Pearsall’s Rolex as he was on his way to an autograph signing. Pearsall’s mom, Erin, wrote on Facebook that the bullet had gone through his chest and exited his back, missing any vital organs. On Sunday, Pearsall was released from the hospital.

Ochocinco and Shannon Sharpe talked about the Pearsall shooting in the hours after it was initially reported on “Nightcap.” The former Cincinnati Bengals star said there was another takeaway from the shooting.