Former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Dana Carvey made an appearance on Saturday Night Live last night to take a pot shot at senile U.S. President Joe Biden.

After years of ignoring the obvious the cast of “Saturday Night Live” were given the green light from their overlords to mock Old Joe’s obvious dementia.

Old Joe’s bumbling and mumbling was labeled “deep fakes” just two months ago – Today it’s fodder for “Saturday Night Live.” It’s amazing how quickly things change.

Carvey, playing Biden, perfectly portrayed his shuffling and mumbling for the “SNL” audience who suddenly believe this is funny stuff.

Dana Carvey: Folks, that’s right. A lot of people forget I’m president, including me. But guess what? – And by the way, I think I did a pretty good job. I passed more bills than any president history. But folks, we still got work to do. No joke. I’m being serious right now. Come on. And guess what? And by the way, the fact of the matter is, the rich don’t pay their fair share. They got to pay their fair share. We got to build back better. The build back, the better, the better, the build back, the better. Can’t believe it’s not butter. Thank you.

Despite being the last ones in the world to acknowledge Joe Biden’s dementia, SNL actually allowed this to play on their weekly show.

Amazing!

Dana Carvey plays a perfect Joe Biden last night on SNL.pic.twitter.com/Uo4K9fYXGW — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 29, 2024

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!