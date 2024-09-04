(FOX NEWS) — At least four people are dead Wednesday after a shooting at a high school in north central Georgia put the building on lockdown, authorities said.
#BREAKING : First Photo of Active Shooter at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia.#ApalacheeHighSchool #Shooting #ActiveShooter #BarrowCounty #Georgia #BarrowCountySheriff pic.twitter.com/LywMGMN3vN
— upuknews (@upuknews1) September 4, 2024
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that four people died at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia — approximately 40 miles northeast of Atlanta – and nine others were taken to various hospitals with gunshot wounds. The suspect is alive and in custody.
Disturbing #SchoolShooting footage from a classroom at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia earlier today amid a mass shooting.
The school was put on lockdown, along with all nearby schools.
#BREAKING: Student at Apalachee High School describes what he experienced. He also told me that he saw an automatic weapon on the ground in the hallway while exiting.#Apalachee #Georgia #ApalacheeHighSchool #GeorgiaHighSchool #MassShooting pic.twitter.com/WgdIZLwWKE
— JUST IN | World (@justinbroadcast) September 4, 2024
Reportedly, at least 4 individuals have lost their lives,… pic.twitter.com/T0BFqU2Dqs
— Sophie Rain Thread ❤️ (@SophieRainForum) September 4, 2024
“At approximately 10:23 a.m. officers from multiple law enforcement agencies and Fire/EMS personnel were dispatched to the high school in reference to a reported active shooting,” the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
BREAKING: Exclusive video of @GBI_GA evacuating students from classroom after the shooting started at Apalachee High School, Winder, Georgia.pic.twitter.com/VwvjBcfUw1
— SVS NEWS AGENCY (@svsnewsagency) September 4, 2024