(FOX NEWS) — At least four people are dead Wednesday after a shooting at a high school in north central Georgia put the building on lockdown, authorities said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that four people died at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia — approximately 40 miles northeast of Atlanta – and nine others were taken to various hospitals with gunshot wounds. The suspect is alive and in custody.

#BREAKINGNEWS Disturbing #SchoolShooting footage from a classroom at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia earlier today amid a mass shooting. The school was put on lockdown, along with all nearby schools. #BREAKING: Student at Apalachee High School describes what he experienced. He also told me that he saw an automatic weapon on the ground in the hallway while exiting.#Apalachee #Georgia #ApalacheeHighSchool #GeorgiaHighSchool #MassShooting pic.twitter.com/WgdIZLwWKE — JUST IN | World (@justinbroadcast) September 4, 2024 Reportedly, at least 4 individuals have lost their lives,… pic.twitter.com/T0BFqU2Dqs — Sophie Rain Thread ❤️ (@SophieRainForum) September 4, 2024

“At approximately 10:23 a.m. officers from multiple law enforcement agencies and Fire/EMS personnel were dispatched to the high school in reference to a reported active shooting,” the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.