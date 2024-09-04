WATCH: At least 4 killed, 9 injured in shooting at Georgia high school, suspect taken into custody

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi, Stephen Sorace, Stepheny Price, Fox News

(FOX NEWS) — At least four people are dead Wednesday after a shooting at a high school in north central Georgia put the building on lockdown, authorities said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that four people died at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia — approximately 40 miles northeast of Atlanta – and nine others were taken to various hospitals with gunshot wounds. The suspect is alive and in custody.

“At approximately 10:23 a.m. officers from multiple law enforcement agencies and Fire/EMS personnel were dispatched to the high school in reference to a reported active shooting,” the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

