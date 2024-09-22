(FOX NEWS) — Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark was on the receiving end of a hit to the eye from Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington during their first-round playoff match on Sunday.

Clark was looking to make a pass to teammate Aliyah Boston in the first quarter with Carrington guarding her. Clark found Boston, but Carrington poked Clark in the eye while trying to deflect the pass. No foul was called, but Clark had to take a second to regain her composure.

Caitlin Clark poked in the eye by Dijonai Carrington. No foul given.pic.twitter.com/QcgX9Py4du — OutKick (@Outkick) September 22, 2024

Clark, who was named the AP WNBA Rookie of the Year, and Carrington have had some intense moments during the regular season. In one of their matchups, Carrington mocked Clark for how she drew a foul.