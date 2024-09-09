CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten warned on Monday the significance of Vice President Kamala Harris losing her edge over former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.

Harris and Trump are currently deadlocked in the crucial commonwealth, according to the RealClearPolling average. Enten said on “CNN News Central” that securing Pennsylvania may be the deciding factor for winning the electoral college in November.

WATCH:

CNN’s Harry Enten Sounds Alarm About Harris’ Vanishing Lead In ‘Very Pivotal’ Swing State pic.twitter.com/Nlk0Hztm7S — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 9, 2024

“So I just want to take a look at Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania. And what we see is a tightening race in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, alright? This is Harris versus Trump margin in the great commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Enten told host John Berman. “A month ago, when you looked at the polls, New York Times plus four Harris, plus three Quinnipiac for Harris, Franklin & Marshall, plus three for Harris.”

“But look at polls that have come out over the last week or so. And what do we see? We see a much tighter race. We see a tie in the CBS News’ YouGov poll. We see a tie in the CNN/SSRS poll,” he continued. “And this, to me, is part of an emerging pattern, which is in a very pivotal state, what we saw was a small Harris lead, but within the margin of error becoming a race that is way, way, way too close to call at this particular point, one that is even.”

Berman asked Enten “how pivotal” winning Pennsylvania could be in the presidential election.

“Alright, so let’s take a look at this particular map. This is what the betting favorites, but what Kamala Harris taking the great commonwealth of Pennsylvania over here, what do we see? We see that Kamala Harris wins in this particular case,” Enten answered. “Look at that, with exactly 270 electoral votes to Donald Trump’s 268. All right, so Kamala Harris wins the electoral college when she wins the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

“But let’s take Pennsylvania out of Kamala Harris’ column and put ’em into Donald Trump’s column. Again with the betting favorites with Trump taking Pennsylvania, what happens when we turn Pennsylvania red? Well, take a look here,” he said. “Donald Trump wins in the Electoral College, 287 electoral votes to Kamala Harris’ 251 electoral votes. So that is why I say it is pivotal … The bottom line is it is so important. This state is very, very important.”

Trump is currently leading Harris among white likely voters without college degrees in Pennsylvania by 32 points, according to CNN’s late August polling. CNN political director David Chalian on Wednesday characterized these numbers as “a trouble sign for Harris.”

Trump is leading Harris 48% to 47% nationally, according to a Sunday New York Times/Siena College poll conducted from Sept. 3 to Sept. 6. Enten noted on Friday that Trump will win the election if he “outperforms his current polls by just a single point.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!