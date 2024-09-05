A new undercover video interview, this time of a Department of Justice insider fully familiar with the Democrats’ lawfare war against President Donald Trump, reveals those cases as ‘nonsense,’ ‘a perversion,’ ‘a travesty,’ ‘mockery’ and ‘disgusting.’

The video, posted online by political commentator Steve Crowder, addresses the multiple legal cases, both civil and criminal, that Democrats have launched against President Trump in their attempts to make sure he doesn’t return to the White House after the 2024 election.

Those cases include a wide range of wild claims, including that he improperly had government documents after his presidency, that he participated in an organized crime scheme involving comments following the 2020 election, that he illegally recorded legal expenses for his corporations and many more.

Some of them actually have been dismissed, but Democrats are trying to get those charges reinstated. Others have faced huge complications, like the Georgia RICO case in which the Democrat prosecutor has been bludgeoned by scandal after scandal after scandal.

Then there are others now on appeal, because of a Supreme Court ruling that came down on Trump’s side in an issue involving presidential immunity.

See the video:

BREAKING: DOJ Chief of Public Affairs Admits Trump Indictments Are a Politically Motivated “Perversion of Justice”; Reveals Lawfare Involved in Making Former President a “Convicted Felon” Backfired on Democrats; Claims His Former Colleague Alvin Bragg’s Case is “Nonsense” And… pic.twitter.com/IQhR0ax2pw — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) September 5, 2024

The person being interviewed is Nicholas Biase, the chief of public affairs for the Department of Justice’s Southern District of New York, the “most prominent federal trial court in America.”

He, not the “bad guy,” according to Crowder, has concluded, “They’re just out to get him and that’s why he’s surging in the polls.”

His other comments about the Democrats’ lawfare against Trump:

”Nonsense.”

”A travesty.”

”A mockery of justice.”

”Disgusting.”

One case singled out for criticism was Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s wild claims.

He accused Trump of misdemeanor business records charges, only he said they were felonies because they were in pursuit of some other unidentified crime.

Then he used salacious and legally irrelevant testimony, which was promoted by a leftist judge, to influence the jury.

”He [Alvin Bragg] was just stacking charges and rearranging things just to make it fit a case,” he said.

Another case had New York officials alleging Trump committed fraud in valuing his real estate. But the supposed “victims” in the case testified they would like to do more such business with Trump, and experts confirmed his business activities were identical to thousands of other organizations that do business in New York.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

