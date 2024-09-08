As America prepares for the highly anticipated debate Tuesday between former President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, a former member of the Trump administration says Joe Biden’s vice president “needs to be told what her policies are.”

Appearing on “Sunday Morning Futures” on the Fox News Channel, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson said Harris “needs to be told what her policies are, because she doesn’t really know what they are. Nobody else does either.

“Donald Trump doesn’t have to prep because the truth is always the truth. You don’t have to try to figure out what things will resonate with people, you just say who you are. He’s very transparent. And I think the people will appreciate that. So it’s going to be a widely watched debate. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Carson believes “Harris is going to to try to get under Donald Trump’s skin. That’s what the preparation is all about, how do you get under his skin.”

The former HUD secretary expects the matchup to be “one of the most consequential can debates ever because people will finally get a chance to hear from Kamala Harris what she believes.”

“And all this business about flip-flopping, you have to wonder if she has really flip-flopped because she said that her values have not changed. So what kind of values are we talking about?” Carson said.

“You know, values that as the D.A. in San Francisco led to a policy where people can go into stores and take $900 of stuff with little or no consequences or values tat lead to not deporting drug dealers who are resulting in the death of American citizens or the kind of values that that allow you to kill babies right up until the time of birth? And maybe even beyond that time?

“Opposing legislation that would save babies that survive abortion attempts? You have to wonder about that.

“Values that lead you to mandate what kind of car people should drive, or what kind of stoves they should have as opposed to letting free market forces. So what you’re going to see in the debate is Donald Trump running on his past policies and Kamala Harris running away from her past policies. So it should make for a very, very interesting evening.”

