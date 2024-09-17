A political activist shamed the FBI away from his New Hampshire home after the agents came to his residence to probe a message he posted online indicating: “Anyone who murders Kamala Harris would be an American hero.”

Jeremy Kauffman, a Libertarian, recorded his interaction with two gentlemen claiming to be FBI agents, though they refused to show their identification.

The FBI visited @jeremykauffman to investigate posts he made on X, in which he encourages the murder of Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/ZvpfU2h2dZ — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) September 17, 2024

“I’m Agent O’Donnell with the FBI,” one of the men is heard saying after being asked to identify himself.

“Is that sufficient identification? Is there only one Agent O’Donnell in the FBI?” Kauffman replies.

“In New Hampshire, yes,” the agent responds.

“Your full name, sir?” Kauffman asks again.

“Can you please stop recording?” the agent requests.

“No,” replies Kauffman, noting it’s his “First Amendment right.”

Kauffman then asked the second agent: “What’s your name, sir?”

“Can you stop recording?” the second agent asks, as he never provides his name.

“Absolutely not,” Kauffman insists. “I’m going to go back inside my house.”

Eventually, the agents departed, as Kauffman extended his middle finger to them on camera.

The activist posted the video online with the caption: “The FBI visited my house today for free speech acts they knew were not crimes. You can see the shame on their faces. This is the Democratic regime manifest.”

In case you missed it, @LPNH recently deleted this tweet (or…”x,” I guess) pic.twitter.com/gvGuw0WtO6 — andrewsylvia (@andrewsylvia) September 15, 2024

The since deleted post by Kauffman came Sunday, the same day a second assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump was foiled in West Palm Beach, Florida.

U.S. Attorney Jane Young said: “We are aware of the tweet. Although the department generally will not confirm or deny any specific investigation, threatening violence is a crime and those who do this will be investigated, prosecuted, and held to account in a court of law.”

A Secret Service spokesman told NBC10 Boston: “The U.S. Secret Service is aware of the social media post made by the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire, and as a matter of practice, we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence. We can say, however, that the Secret Service investigates all threats related to our protectees.”

