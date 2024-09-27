A stunning video has been compiled revealing that the foreign media already has reached its conclusion about the candidates in the 2024 American presidential race.

And that’s that Kamala Harris, the Democrat nominee handpicked by party elites to replace the aging and failing Joe Biden, who was kicked to the curb, is “unraveling.”

The report notes, “Kamala Harris is unraveling. Yes, the honeymoon period is over and with every unscripted interview, the world is seeing more of the real Kamala Harris, but fresh polls are indicating, voters don’t like it. Sky News All Stars Rita Panahi, Douglas Murray and Liz Storer take a deep dive into Kamala Harris’s latest word salads and examine their impact on her latest polling numbers.”

Watch:

The report explains Harris has been given a “free run” by media, but still manages to “mumble and stumble” answering questions.

It points out Harris learned a new word, “holistically,” and used it in an answer three times, within 13 seconds.

And it points not just her mistakes, but her lies.

The first up was when she claimed President Donald Trump had lost American 200,000 manufacturing jobs, before the COVID pandemic, when the facts show he gained more than 400,000 during that time.