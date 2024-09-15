A top U.S. senator says “Kamala Harris promising to secure our border is like O.J. Simpson promising to find the real killer.”

The opinion about the Democratic presidential nominee comes from Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee appearing on “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo.

“We have a wide open border because of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden,” Cotton explained.

“She’s the one that promised in her first campaign for president that she would decriminalize illegal immigration, that she would grant a mass amnesty, that she would give illegal aliens health care at taxpayer expense. But look what we have under Joe Biden-Kamala Harris with this wide open border. We have gang warfare breaking out in cities across America, foreign gangs taking over apartment complexes or hotels or threatening to do so.”

Cotton added: “Many Americans are aware of the murderous rampage of the Salvadoran gang MS-13. And in El Salvador, they’ve actually gotten control of that gang under President [Nayib] Bukele because he’s cracked down on it.

“Yet Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have allowed them to rampage across the United States, and now you have gangs from places like Venezuela that some law-enforcement authorities are like MS-13 on steroids.

“What President Trump will do, again, is exactly what he did in his first term. He will close the border, he will crack down on illegal alien crime and begin to deport the millions of illegal aliens that Kamala Harris and Joe Biden let into this country.”

Bartiromo indicated it was “very disappointing and destructive” to not see “these stories in the mainstream media,” and she asked Cotton: “Why is it that we’re not getting the true story of the status of this country on the mainstream media?”

The senator replied: “The mainstream media is fully in the tank for Kamala Harris. They’re totally united behind trying to stop Donald Trump from returning to the White House. Kamala Harris has a radical, ideological record that she doesn’t want to talk about, to the extent she says anything, like she now wants to secure the border or she now supports fracking for oil and gas, it’s not a flip-flop, it’s not a shifted position, it’s a lie. And the media goes along with it.”

“Look at what’s happened in the situation in Springfield, Ohio,” Cotton continued.

“You had a town of about 58,000 Americans, and 20,000 Haitian migrants have flooded into that town in recent years. You don’t have to think that they’re all bad people or you don’t have to think that most of them are bad people to understand the severe strain it puts on the community of Springfield.

“You’ve got Haitians who don’t know how to drive causing accidents all around the roads of Springfield. They’re flooding emergency rooms and community health centers, so if your kid breaks his arm, good luck trying to find a doctor.

“The local schools have had to spend more than $400,000 on Haitian Creole translation services alone, money that could have gone for American citizens who wanted new uniforms for the football team or needed a new playground at the elementary or needed more bus transportation for the band. These are all entirely legitimate concerns that the people of Springfield have been pleading with their elected leaders in Washington to address.

“And what does the media want to do? The media wants to attack them, wants to tar them as racists and bigoted and nativists because of reports that Haitians have also been killing ducks or geese from the city pond. Credible, firsthand reports that should be investigated. I don’t know if they’re true or not, but they shouldn’t be used to dismiss all the other very legitimate concerns that the citizens of Springfield have about the illegal immigration that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have unleashed on this country.”

