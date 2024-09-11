Kamala Harris failed right out of the gate in the presidential debate Tuesday night with President Donald Trump.

By declining to answer the question – on the topic of signal importance to Americans, the Biden administration’s failed economy that has included some 21% inflation for American consumers and sky high prices for housing, food and energy.

Asked if she believes Americans are “better off” now, following the nearly four years of Biden and Harris influences, than they were before, she didn’t answer.

She instead boasted about being raised “as a middle class kid,” and claimed that Trump’s economic plans would cost American families $4,000 a year more, not acknowledging that the Biden-Harris inflation cost Americans many times that.

She wants to give tax cuts to families and small businesses, not identifying how she would cover those costs.

She blasted Trump for a poor economy and a health catastrophe that developed at the end of his term; apparently blaming the GOP candidate for the COVID-19 pandemic and its results.

Kamale repeatedly smirked, laughed and pursed her lips while Trump was speaking, in an auditorium where there was no audience.

Trump pointed out his tariffs generated billions for the United States and he would resume them. Some of them, he pointed out, the Biden-Harris regime even kept.

He called inflation a “country-buster.”

“It’s been a disaster for people,” he said.

On abortion, Trump explained he appointed Supreme Court justices who returned the abortion decisions to voters in the states, which is what people have wanted for years.

Harris repeatedly lied that Project 2025 belongs to Trump, a plan that he had no part in, and has disavowed.

Harris said she wants to return to the limits of Roe v. Wade, the faulty precedent created by the Supreme Court in 1973, a ruling that essentially provides for literally no limits on abortion.

In fact, Trump cited the words of ex-Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia who described how his support for abortion extended to setting a baby born alive aside, then having a consultation with doctors and the mother, and then deciding what to do with the child.

That specifically suggests an execution after birth.

He challenged Harris to answer whether she would allow an abortion in the eight, or ninth month, or after.

Harris tried to use her own party’s lawfare cases against Trump to embarrass and hurt him. Her party, in fact, has weaponized the Department of Justice and other Democrat prosecutors to create cases against Trump.

Probably the major case was dismissed; others are on appeal and legal experts have condemned the Democrats for their campaign to create claims against Trump.

He responded, “It’s called weaponization. They weaponized the Justice Department. Every one of those cases…”

He cited the “total victory” he had in the “documents” case, and when Harris claimed Trump said he would “terminate” the Constitution, he noted, “She’s the one who weaponized. I probably took a bullet to the head because of the things they said about me. They are the ones who are a threat to democracy.”

On the topic of the Jan. 6, 2021, protest-turned-riot at the U.S. Capitol, Trump took the opportunity to interject with, “I’m speaking … sound familiar,” referring to Harris’ own penchant for using that same term.

Trump was asked if there was anything he regretted about that day, he pointed out he made a speech, and knew the day’s events could be volatile, so he contacted Nancy Pelosi and the Washington, D.C., mayor to offer 10,000 troops to maintain security.

He pointed out that they refused.

“They rejected me,” he said. He noted Nancy Pelosi’s own daughter has released a video in which Pelosi admits she “is fully responsible for what happened.”

Harris said she was at the Capitol that day as “acting senator.”

She accused Trump of inciting a “violent mob” to attack the Capitol.

She said he was “indicted and impeached” for that, but failed to note that that impeachment in the House was overturned by Trump’s acquittal on those charges in the Senate.

Then she brought up the Charlottesville lie. That is a oft-repeated Democrat falsehood about Trump’s comments regarding a race issue in that city. The Democrats’ claim that he praised KKK-type radicals has been debunked even by the leftist Snopes.

Harris claimed that Trump’s inability to “process” that he lost the 2020 race was worrying, to which Trump said the court cases that drew praise from Democrats were decided on technicalities, which in fact is what happened.

Most of the Trump campaign’s challenges to the 2020 results ended up being dismissed, often by leftist judges, on issues such as standing.

On the Hamas terror against Israel, Harris said Israel has a right to defend itself, but complained that Palestinian “children, mothers” were being killed.

“We must chart a course for a two-state solution,” she said, insisting on security of Israel and the Palestinians, equally.

Trump said the conflict never would have happened if he had been president. Likewise, he said, Putin never would have invaded Ukraine.

“She hates Israel. She wouldn’t even meet with Netanyahu when he went to Congress,” he said. “She went to a sorority party. She hates Israel. At the same time she hates the Arab population…:”

He pointed out the tens of billions of dollars the Biden administration gave to Iran, which is the prime sponsor of terror in the Middle East.

The Trump campaign was busy fact-checking Harris during the debate, pointing out that her budget plan has a $4.9 trillion tax increase for Americans, “the largest in history,” amounting to $36,000 per family.

She also has pledged to eliminate Trump’s tax cuts that have helped low- to middle-class Americans, boosting the burden on 91% of American earners.

She also supports carbon taxes and a climate pollution fee, the campaign said.

At one point she sarcastically noted, to Trump, “You’re not running against O’Biden, you’re running against me.”

The campaign also said Harris “proudly raised money for the Minnesota Freedom fund amid violent rioting in Minneapolis, a terror that her vice presidential candidate, Tim Walz, failed to halt. One of those helped by the fund ended up being convicted of murder after being released.

On Ukraine, Trump said, “They sent her to negotiate peace before this war started. Three days later the war started. That’s the kind of talent we have with her.”

Harris repeatedly was personally insulting to President Trump.

Trump cited his own accomplishment in getting other nations to pay their NATO dues, something that rarely has happened outside of his tenure.

Harris said she has no responsibility for the catastrophic pullout of American troops from Afghanistan, and supported Biden’s decision to do that.

She accused Trump of negotiating with the Taliban. “This former president as president invited them to Camp David, because he does not appreciate the role and responsibility of the president of the United States.”

Trump noted the Taliban was killing American soldiers and he obtained a deal that, for 18 months, “We had nobody killed.” He said he would not have soldiers, Americans and $85 billion in military equipment behind, as did Biden.

He said the Taliban failed to follow the agreement, and “these people did the worst withdrawal, and the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country.”

The Democrat National Committee, during the event, was boasting about the “huge number of donations” from Kamala fans.

The team then provided a link for more donations to be made.

Harris bragged about her plan for subsidizing small businesses, but didn’t note that some of her economic plans, such as not taxing tips, were taken directly from the Trump campaign.

“She has a plan to defund the police, she has a plan to take everybody’s gun, to not allow fracking in Pennsylvania,” Trump explained.

The moderators were unable to keep the debate on track and ended up going long after the 90-minute scheduled time period. They repeatedly tried to correct Trump, but didn’t address any of the factual errors by Harris.

Further, they refused to ask a single question about the recent assassination attempt against Trump.

On global warming, Harris boasted of spending $1 trillion in a clean environment.

Trump said, “They lost 10,000 manufacturing jobs this last month.” He accused Biden and Harris of giving the American economy to China.

“Biden doesn’t go after people because China supposedly gave him money. … Why did he get $3.5 million from the wife of the mayor of Moscow?”

In closing Harris claimed Trump was trying to take the country “backward.”

She claimed to have a “new way forward,” even though she’s made it clear she’ll continue many of the failed Biden practices.

She has pushed inflation in multiple ways, and now said she wants to “bring down the cost of living.”

She trumpeted her plans to support abortion in all situations.

Trump pointed out all of Harris’ plans, and then said she’s been in office for nearly a full term.

“Why hasn’t she done it? She’s had three and a half years … to do it.”