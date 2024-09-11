Kamala Harris failed right out of the gate in the presidential debate Tuesday night with President Donald Trump.

By declining to answer the question – on the topic of signal importance to Americans, the Biden administration’s failed economy that has included some 21% inflation for American consumers and sky high prices for housing, food and energy.

Asked if she believes Americans are “better off” now, following the nearly four years of Biden and Harris influences, than they were before, she didn’t answer.

She instead boasted about being raised “as a middle class kid,” and claimed that Trump’s economic plans would cost American families $4,000 a year more, not acknowledging that the Biden-Harris inflation cost Americans many times that.

Trump: #KamalaHarris ‘doesn’t have a plan. She copied Biden’s plan and it’s like four sentences like Run, spot, run’ #Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/f2GkvHFCcZ — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) September 11, 2024

She wants to give tax cuts to families and small businesses, not identifying how she would cover those costs.

She blasted Trump for a poor economy and a health catastrophe that developed at the end of his term; apparently blaming the GOP candidate for the COVID-19 pandemic and its results.

Kamale repeatedly smirked, laughed and pursed her lips while Trump was speaking, in an auditorium where there was no audience.

Trump pointed out his tariffs generated billions for the United States and he would resume them. Some of them, he pointed out, the Biden-Harris regime even kept.

He called inflation a “country-buster.”

“It’s been a disaster for people,” he said.

On abortion, Trump explained he appointed Supreme Court justices who returned the abortion decisions to voters in the states, which is what people have wanted for years.

Harris repeatedly lied that Project 2025 belongs to Trump, a plan that he had no part in, and has disavowed.

Harris said she wants to return to the limits of Roe v. Wade, the faulty precedent created by the Supreme Court in 1973, a ruling that essentially provides for literally no limits on abortion.

In fact, Trump cited the words of ex-Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia who described how his support for abortion extended to setting a baby born alive aside, then having a consultation with doctors and the mother, and then deciding what to do with the child.

That specifically suggests an execution after birth.

He challenged Harris to answer whether she would allow an abortion in the eight, or ninth month, or after.

Harris tried to use her own party’s lawfare cases against Trump to embarrass and hurt him. Her party, in fact, has weaponized the Department of Justice and other Democrat prosecutors to create cases against Trump.

Probably the major case was dismissed; others are on appeal and legal experts have condemned the Democrats for their campaign to create claims against Trump.

He responded, “It’s called weaponization. They weaponized the Justice Department. Every one of those cases…”

He cited the “total victory” he had in the “documents” case, and when Harris claimed Trump said he would “terminate” the Constitution, he noted, “She’s the one who weaponized. I probably took a bullet to the head because of the things they said about me. They are the ones who are a threat to democracy.”