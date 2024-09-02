Kamala Harris has avoided the press since she stole all of Joe Biden’s delegates and took his donor money in a Pelosi-Obama-backed coup.

Harris and her Stolen Valor running mate Tim Walz have only spoken to CNN’s Dana Bash in a carefully scripted dumpster fire interview.

Harris avoided reporters as she departed Joint Base Andrews on Monday morning en route to Detroit, Michigan, to make a Labor Day campaign stop with union leaders.

The Biden-Harris Regime’s Electric Vehicle mandate and illegal alien invasion are the largest union-busting policies in U.S. history.

Kamala Harris pretended to be on the phone as she rushed away from reporters. She’ll do anything to avoid answering questions.

WATCH:

If you’re going to pretend that you’re on your phone in order to avoid answering questions from the press, you should probably do a little bit better of an acting job than holding your phone up to your ear while wearing wired headphones.pic.twitter.com/OEFtFAXkCq — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 2, 2024

Kamala Harris spoke in a fake accent as she addressed voters in Detroit.

“Let’s just get through the next 64 days, how about that!? HA HA HA HA HA!” Harris said in her Labor Day speech.

WATCH:

CRINGE: “Let’s just get through the next 64 days, how about that!? HA HA HA HA HA!” pic.twitter.com/Nculjcftpc — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 2, 2024

BREAKING: Kamala Harris unveils a new urban accent in Detroit pic.twitter.com/JS4VCP8cBj — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 2, 2024

