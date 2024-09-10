WorldNetDaily is providing livestream coverage of Tuesday night’s ABC Presidential Debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time, with the actual debate scheduled to start at 9 p.m.
Anchoring WND’s presentation is Matt Edwards, the host of WND Live.
He’s joined by Kira Davis, host of her own show “Just Listen to Yourself,” and author of “Drawing Lines: Why Conservatives must begin to battle fiercely in the arena of ideas.” A wife and mother, Davis recently ran for school board in Southern California and is an advocate for school choice and limited government.
Also providing his expertise is Brian Almon, a Christian, husband, father, and descendant of American pioneers. He is an entrepreneur, writer, genealogist, and enthusiast of Western Civilization. He writes for his own publication, the Gem State Chronicle, and is also a contributor to WorldNetDaily.
The WND team will bring you real-time updates, expert analysis, and in-depth commentary as these two face off. It will be a night for the history books.
Stay tuned after the debate for a comprehensive wrap-up featuring insights, highlights, and reactions. Don’t miss a moment of this critical night in the 2024 election. Watch it all live on WorldNetDaily.
WATCH THE DEBATE LIVESTREAM HERE:
