A video has been exposed that reportedly is of an interview of Ryan Routh, the suspect in Sunday’s attempted assassination of President Donald Trump, promoting fighting for Ukraine.

Collin Rugg of Trending Politics posted the video, explaining it was done by Newsweek Romania:

NEW: Suspected would-be Trump assas*in was previously interviewed by Newsweek Romania, started crying during the interview as he begged people to “come fight.” Ryan Routh was arrested after an assas*ination attempt on Donald Trump. In the video, Routh explained that he… pic.twitter.com/HsoexjL1yW — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 15, 2024

Rugg explains in the interview he begs people to come to Ukraine to fight.

“Once he got to Kyiv, he said that he helped recruit people to get involved in the war.,” the report explains.

“We need everyone here fighting… that’s why I’m in Kyiv so every project that I promote is about getting people here to support the Ukrainians. … When you talk to a 20-year-old guy that sold everything he owns to come here fight, that is heroism. … You know he’s coming here to risk his life for humanity for the Ukrainians,” he said.