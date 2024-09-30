BREAKING: Massive nationwide Verizon outage affecting possibly millions of customers. Imagine if something like this happened on Election Day November 5? pic.twitter.com/XqZx4BobRd
— WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) September 30, 2024
BREAKING: Massive nationwide Verizon outage affecting possibly millions of customers. Imagine if something like this happened on Election Day November 5? pic.twitter.com/XqZx4BobRd
— WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) September 30, 2024
Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!