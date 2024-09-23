A large part of the political world in the United States, for years already, has been the “lawfare” schemes created by Democrats and leftists.

That’s the use of legal cases, with or without evidence, to attack President Trump.

They have used the campaign, unsuccessfully, to try to make sure he could not run for the White House this year.

They’ve included wild claims about his business operations, his comments, his post-presidential activities and more, and he’s expressed confidence that ultimately he’ll come out a victor, as the prosecutors, the judges and even the jurors were biased.

He has evidence to support that, as a couple of the prosecutors who created cases against him ran for office on the public proclamations that they would “get” President Trump.

Now, longtime commentator Megyn Kelly, a lawyer, has destroyed the idea that the campaign is anything but a conspiracy against Trump.

.@megynkelly schooling a clown on the Trump lawfare pic.twitter.com/nToaFNl6Ab — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 22, 2024

She recently was a speaker at the All-in Summit in Los Angeles, where she was a panelist for which host Jason Calacanis brought up all of Trump’s “guilty” results or “convictions.”

The point that he was trying to make was that the campaign against Trump couldn’t be a “conspiracy” because it’s come from different prosecutors, different judges, different jurisdictions.

“Calacanis not only demonstrated his ignorance of the law but also set out to condemn Trump as guilty of bogus crimes in three cases (E. Jean Carroll, the Trump Organization, and the hush money trial),” explained a report in the Gateway Pundit.

But Kelly called him out, corrected his wrong assumption that Trump was “guilty” in civil cases, and “hammered home the corruption of each case in rapid-fire fashion to a stunned host.”

Kelly, who took her law degree from Albany Law School in 1995, said that the cases are “100%” conspiracy against Trump.”

“(In the) E. Jean Carroll (case Democrats) changed the law so that they could bring a civil lawsuit against him. New York went 87% for Joe Biden, and that fix was in place from the start.

“The fraud trial that Letitia James brought against him has never been brought before. There are no victims. The banks involved didn’t lose a penny. Nobody was complaining except Tish James, who ran for office, saying, ‘I will get him.’

“Then you have Alvin Bragg, a George Soros-funded prosecutor who doesn’t like to prosecute any crime in New York City except if your name is Donald Trump!

“Let’s go down to Georgia. Fani Willis and Nathan Wade couldn’t keep their libidos in check long enough to bring this case against Donald Trump. It’s a repeat of what was happening in the case of Jan. 6 with Judge Chutkan, who loathes Trump and has sentenced almost every J6 defendant to more jail time than any of her counterparts,” she said.

“Those cases are falling apart because of presidential immunity that was handed down by the Supreme Court…Those cases have been gutted. And that leaves us with Florida and the documents. And Trump has torn that apart because Jack Smith was not properly appointed and is not the right counsel…They haven’t even gotten to presidential immunity there so that one is going nowhere. They’re going to appeal (Smith’s appointment) up to the 11th Circuit of Appeals, and it’s conservative, and thank God, so is the current Supreme Court. They’re not going to tolerate that nonsense.”

The facts are that the leftists did change a law so E. Jean Carroll could bring an otherwise-barred civil case against Trump, at which he was found not liable for her allegation of rape, but liable for sexual abuse. His lawyers on appeal have charged besides the law change, the case “is a textbook example of implausible allegations being propped up by inflammatory, inadmissible” evidence.

James brought a business deals case in which the judge decided on his own that Trump should be liable for a judgment of hundreds of millions of dollars for practices described by witnesses under oath as ordinary business practices. The institutions the judge claimed were defrauded said they were not defrauded and wanted to do more business with Trump.

Alvin Bragg took allegations of business reporting misdemeanors and claimed they were felonies because they were in pursuit of another crime, which wasn’t identified. That jury convicted Trump, but in doing so violated a legal requirement that they be unanimous all on parts of their verdict.

In the Willis-Wade fiasco, the prosecutor Fani Willis, assembled an “organized crime” case against Trump by paying her boyfriend, Wade, hundreds of thousands of tax dollars.

It’s falling apart on appeal.

The case being handled by Judge Chutkan was facing all sorts of headwinds because of the Supreme Court’s immunity decision.

And the last case, over government documents Trump apparently had after his presidency, revealed the absolute weaponization of the DOJ, as Joe Biden was given a pass for essentially the same offense.

Further, the prosecutor, Jack Smith, was hired by the DOJ but never was confirmed by the Senate, as required.