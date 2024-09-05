(NEW YORK POST) – The father of the alleged teen gunman who killed four people in a mass shooting at Apalachee High School in northern Georgia has been arrested, law enforcement officials announced on Thursday night.

Colin Gray, 54, was charged with four counts of manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the day after his 14-year-old son Colt Gray was charged with murder.

