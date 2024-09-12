WATCH: Panera Bread erupts into chaos as worker takes swing at customer – and it’s on camera

By Greg Norman, Fox News

A brawl erupts Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, inside a Panera Bread in Glendale, Colorado, according to KDVR. (Natalie Wiersma via Storyful)
A brawl erupts Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, inside a Panera Bread in Glendale, Colorado, according to KDVR.

(FOX NEWS) — A video has captured an apparent Panera Bread worker hitting an unruly customer with a pan in an effort to break up a wild brawl that erupted at one of the chain’s locations in Colorado.

Footage of the incident – which happened Tuesday at the Panera location in Glendale, according to KDVR – begins with an individual knocking items off a counter and appearing to tell staff in the back to “give me the f—ing phone!”

“Hey, come on, get out of here,” a male bystander is heard telling the individual, who then turns around and directs a racial slur at him.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Crime and Punishment

Leave a Comment