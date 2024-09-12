(FOX NEWS) — A video has captured an apparent Panera Bread worker hitting an unruly customer with a pan in an effort to break up a wild brawl that erupted at one of the chain’s locations in Colorado.

Footage of the incident – which happened Tuesday at the Panera location in Glendale, according to KDVR – begins with an individual knocking items off a counter and appearing to tell staff in the back to “give me the f—ing phone!”

Police are looking for a “woman” named Issac Ross, also known as “Kendall Ross,” after Ross violently attacked employees and customers at a Panera Bread in Colorado. One of the customers can be heard yelling “Get this guy off me” when Ross knocks a man to the floor. Ross… pic.twitter.com/bMgriM5BlU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2024

“Hey, come on, get out of here,” a male bystander is heard telling the individual, who then turns around and directs a racial slur at him.