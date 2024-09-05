Russian President Vladimir Putin took time away from orchestrating his military campaign against Ukraine to confirm his endorsement of a candidate in America’s 2024 presidential election.

Watch it:

Vladimir Putin, with a coy smile, just endorsed Kamala Harris, drawing laughter from the crowd. He’s well aware that another four years of Democrat leadership and foreign policy will further weaken America to his advantage.

pic.twitter.com/VlK5CnDnFn — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) September 5, 2024

While Putin’s voice on the video is significantly muted, an interviewer is speaking.

”If we can name a favorite candidate it was, it used to be Joe Biden,” she quotes. “But now he’s not participating in the election campaign.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

But, the narrator explains, Biden has told people to support Kamala Harris, “So that is what we are going to do.”

He expressed hope that she would ease some of America’s sanctions on Russia, and “refrain” from future punishments.

The comments came even as the Biden-Harris regime, again like in years earlier, accused Russia of interfering in the presidential election.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!