Pollster Frank Luntz on Monday said former President Donald Trump has the ability to question Vice President Kamala Harris on issues she won’t be able to address during their upcoming presidential debate.

Trump and Harris are scheduled to debate on Sept. 10 on ABC News. Luntz, on “CNN News Central,” suggested that Trump ask Harris about inflation, policy and how life under his administration compared to hers and President Joe Biden’s.

“If I was advising the campaign right now, which I do not, I’d say to him that silence in some cases is the best language … because he has questions that he can ask that she can’t answer,” Luntz said. “Why did inflation get so high under your administration? What exactly are you going to do if your policies caused it? What can you do to solve it?”

“And most importantly, are you better off today than you were four years ago? It’s not my question. That was Ronald Reagan’s question,” he continued. “If he asked that question plainly, he will be successful. I don’t believe he has the ability to do so.”

The pollster said earlier in the segment that Trump made a mistake against Biden by not allowing him to talk during their 2020 presidential debate.

“Trump has to prove that he doesn’t treat her rudely, obnoxiously, because he lost a lot of female voters in 2020 who would have voted for him over policy but would not vote for him because of his persona,” Luntz said.

Harris on Thursday gave her first sit-down interview to CNN’s Dana Bash since launching her 2024 presidential campaign on July 21. Luntz said on Friday that he “was not impressed” by Harris during the interview and asserted she must perform “better” in her debate against Trump.

“The fact is, food, fuel, housing and health care has become so much more expensive. She said she understood it, but she didn’t give ideas to address it and to solve it,” Luntz said on Friday. “Third, she emphasized repeatedly, ‘My values haven’t changed.’ Because she’s been accused of being a flip-flopper. It’s not values, that’s about her. It’s priorities, because that’s about all of us.”

Trump debated Biden on June 27, and the president’s dismal performance inspired high-profile calls for him to terminate his reelection campaign, which he did less than a month later.

