(FOX NEWS) — Georgia officials are asking some residents to evacuate after a fire at a chemical plant started spreading toxic smoke on Sunday.

The fire began at the BioLab plant in Conyers – which is located around 32 miles southeast of Atlanta – at 5 a.m. on Sunday, FOX 5 Atlanta reported. BioLab is a company that produces pool chemicals, according to its website.

BREAKING: Shelter-in-Place and evacuations ordered due to biolab chemical plant fire releasing massive amounts toxic smoke in Georgia pic.twitter.com/ZmbQug1W4J — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) September 29, 2024

BioLab told Fox News Digital that they are “actively responding” to the incident.