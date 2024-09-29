(FOX NEWS) — Georgia officials are asking some residents to evacuate after a fire at a chemical plant started spreading toxic smoke on Sunday.
The fire began at the BioLab plant in Conyers – which is located around 32 miles southeast of Atlanta – at 5 a.m. on Sunday, FOX 5 Atlanta reported. BioLab is a company that produces pool chemicals, according to its website.
BREAKING: Shelter-in-Place and evacuations ordered due to biolab chemical plant fire releasing massive amounts toxic smoke in Georgia pic.twitter.com/ZmbQug1W4J
— WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) September 29, 2024
BioLab told Fox News Digital that they are “actively responding” to the incident.