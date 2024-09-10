(FOX NEWS) — As Ryan Seacrest kicked off his big debut on “Wheel of Fortune,” Monday night, he left out the longtime host, Pat Sajak’s, name in his introduction.

Although Seacrest, 49, recognized he had stepped into a major role, he did not mention Sajak’s name when he opened the show.

“And now together for the first time, here are the stars of our show, Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White!” announcer Jim Thornton said during the show’s opener.