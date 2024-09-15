There’s been a stunning developed in the United Kingdom, where the abortion industry essentially has taken over society and the death-dealing procedure is available over “risk to the life of the woman,” “preventing injury to her health,” “risk of injury” to her mental health, or the risk the child, if born, would have a handicap.

Millions of the procedures have been done.

But now a report from the U.K. March for Life reveals that this year’s event was bigger than ever.

It drew a crowd estimated at 10,000 to announce that abortion is not health care, as the industry practitioners claim.

According to a report from the pro-life group its recent event speakers, Dr. Calum Miller and Ira Winte,r “expressly challenged the notion that abortion is health care.”

That, incidentally, is a talking point that has been adopted by Democrats in America, too, who are frantically trying to install abortion into state constitutions following the Supreme Court’s ruling that the 1973 Roe precedent which created a federal “right” to abortion was unconstitutional and struck it down.

Regulation of the lucrative abortion industry now rests with the individual states.

The organization reported Dr. Haywood Robinson, a former abortionist and now 40 Days for Life campaigner, talked about the “abortion cartel” and how much the health “care” actually is a “business.”

Adam Smith-Connor explained the facts of abortion: “Calling abortion health care because it involves doctors and drugs is like calling the death penalty health care because it also involves doctors and drugs.”

The activists, the report said, “marched up past Parliament and looped back to Parliament Square, where this year the stage was topped with a huge screen. The same little band of protesters from earlier awaited us, though their chants could not contend with the lively band on stage and their speakers struggled to be heard.”

March for Life’s own Isabel Vaughan-Spruce said, “Our most basic form of justice must apply to all or it ceases to be justice and becomes selective privilege. Life is not a privilege to be earned but a gift bestowed on us at conception by Almighty God.”

And Claire Culwell, a survivor uniquely able to voice the seldom heard abortion victim’s perspective, explained how she learned after contacting her birth mother that she had a sibling who did not survive the procedure that left her with a club foot.

She said pro-lifers should get “uncomfortable” in order to save lives.

“Today you get to see the face, know the name and hear the experience of the abortion baby. When people talk about woman’s rights they’re forgetting something very important – I am not my birth mother’s body, I was a separate human being.”

The attendance total was reported higher than ever before.

March for Life UK 2024: Official Highlights Video

Record crowds united together to say ‘Abortion isn’t Healthcare’ Please give it a like and share the pro-life love VIDEO CREDIT: Peter Jones pic.twitter.com/onhxjwbZLW — March4LifeUK (@March4LifeUK) September 10, 2024