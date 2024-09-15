Here we go… The deep state media is already setting the stage, suggesting that election results could 'take a while' and that early results might give a 'false impression' of the winner.
NY Times writes: “it is becoming increasingly likely that there will be no clear and… pic.twitter.com/y1M3Jb0VMv
— WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) September 15, 2024
Back in 2016, the NY Times reported on how unexpected it is to not have the results on Election Night. Now they’re telling you it’s perfectly usual and to expect that it could take up to a month for the results of the upcoming presidential election this November. pic.twitter.com/N4UhqqpYxW
— WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) September 15, 2024
Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!