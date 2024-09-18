Journalist Mark Halperin said Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris’ history of struggling to justify her policy stances is the reason why she has not been “defending” her many flip-flops.

Harris has backtracked on numerous far-left policy positions she supported in her 2020 presidential campaign since launching her 2024 presidential campaign on July 21. Halperin, on his platform 2WAY, drew a comparison between the vice president and former President Bill Clinton, saying Clinton “defended” his positions and “showed a political and intellectual courage and verbal dexterity,” which the journalist described as Harris’ “weak spot.”

“You saw that when she ran for president in 2019. When she was asked to defend her position on healthcare, for single-payer, for Medicare for All, she couldn’t do it,” Halperin said. “That’s why you don’t see her defending all these issue position changes, because she cannot do that well, at least based on the current record.”

“It doesn’t matter if she’s doing local interviews or the interview she did yesterday. If I’m right, and again the focus groups strongly suggest this, that voters don’t want to see an hour interview in which they learn nothing about what you would do on the economy, and not hear a robust defense, where what she’s doing is trying to get through the question the way some local anchors and network anchors try to get through a segment,” he added. “Not trying to accomplish anything, just get through it. I could be wrong, but I think that’s at least a risk that she’s taking.”

Harris has only conducted three sit-down interviews since launching her campaign and only two solo interviews. Her most recent interview was with the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) on Tuesday, after which ABC News’ senior White House correspondent Selina Wang said Harris avoided providing “specific” responses “multiple times” during the event.

The vice president also faced backlash for her Friday interview with 6ABC Philadelphia’s Action News, where she answered a question about her “specific” plans to improve affordability for Americans by rambling about her middle-class upbringing.

Moreover, two undecided battleground voters in a Monday focus group said they find Harris’ way of answering questions on the campaign trail to be “insulting” as she fails “directly” answer questions.

“Every time she gets asked a question, it gets right to the stump speech or goes off on a tangent or doesn’t answer the question directly,” a Nevada voter named Jaime said. “So while I find Trump enraging, I find that she’s almost insulting my intelligence, thinking that I’m not gonna see through that.”

