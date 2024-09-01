A top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives says Democrats in power actually “want illegals to vote in this election.”

House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik made the claim on “Sunday Morning Futures” on the Fox News Channel.

“House Republicans are going to continue to push the SAVE Act,” Stefanik said, referring to the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, which requires individuals to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship in order to register to vote in federal elections.

Specifically, the bill prohibits states from accepting and processing an application to register to vote in a federal election unless the applicant presents documentary proof of U.S. citizenship.

“We’re in discussions with the speaker and our colleagues, and Republicans support ensuring that we have legal and constitutional elections,” Stefanik said.

“What is telling … is that nearly every single Democrat opposed the SAVE Act. They want illegals to vote in this election. We need to make sure we have a secure election, so that absolutely will be part of the government-funding discussions. It’s a principle that House Republicans will fight for along with border security.”

“What I do want to say is Chuck Schumer has failed to put anything on the floor when it comes to appropriations to ensure that only legal American citizens are able to vote in our elections, and we has refused to pass H.R. 2 which is the Secure the Border Act to return to President Trump’s effective policies when it comes to securing our border. Kamala Harris owns this border crisis. She’s trying to wipe away her history as Joe Biden’s open border czar. She owns economic national security and the humanitarian open border crisis that her policies created.”

Fox News host Sean Duffy, a former Republican congressman from Wisconsin, told Stefanik: “Here’s the problem, and you get it, but the fact that we have, and I have individual knowledge of this but also read reports of it that you have illegals that are registering to vote, and you have the federal government and state governments and NGOs all out there trying to register illegals to vote in this election cycle. Huge problem.

“But the illegal doesn’t actually have to vote. If they’re registered, someone, Elise, is going to vote for them, right? Someone’s going to cast their ballot. And, again, it undermines the American security in their own election. And if I win, great. If I lose, I’m going to go home and fight hard again the next time. But if you don’t trust the election, because you’re not sure illegals are voting in it, it undermines our whole system of government.”

“You’re exactly right,” Stefanik told Duffy. “It undermines our whole Constitution, it undermines our system of government.

“People are losing faith in our elections because of how radicalized today’s Democrat party has become, shredding our Constitution, shredding election integrity. This is why that vote was so important, and it was so revealing in terms of the vast majority of Democrats want to allow illegals to vote in our election.

The Republicans are unanimous in ensuring that illegals are not able to vote in our elections. That’a why we’re going to continue to fight very, very hard, and that’s why we’re working so hard to elect President Donald J. Trump, because he will stand for the Constitution, and he will ensure that we have elections based on the rule of law and not allowing illegals to vote.”

