Darryl Cooper may be the best and most honest popular historian in the United States. His latest project is the most forbidden of all: trying to understand World War Two.

(1:20) History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict

(12:39) The Jonestown Cult

(32:10) World War Two

(45:04) How… pic.twitter.com/HJ2B8RjcCY

— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 2, 2024