A new investigation is intended to reveal whether Joe Biden and Kamala Harris engaged in a months-long election interference scheme by vastly inflating the actual number of jobs created during their tenure in the White House.

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshal has announced that he’s pursuing a review of their actions for lying about those numbers.

In fact, the federal government already has confirmed a revision of those numbers, taking them down by 818,000, or by about 30%.

It previously was reported there were that many jobs created, as reported by the government, between April 2023 and March 2024, which never existed.

According to the Daily Caller News Foundation, “Economists at Goldman Sachs (GS) and Wells Fargo anticipated the government had overestimated job growth by at least 600,000 in that span, while economists at JPMorgan Chase had predicted a lesser decline of 360,000, according to Bloomberg. The downward revision follows a trend of the BLS overestimating the number of nonfarm payroll jobs added, with the cumulative number of new jobs reported in 2023 roughly 1.3 million less than previously thought as of February 2024.”

A researcher at the Heritage Foundation’s Center for the Federal Budget charged, “There’s been a clear pattern of economic data being revised down (worse) in the last several years. It is very similar to the onset of the great Recession, when the BLS was struggling to keep up with rapidly deteriorating economic conditions. Assumptions built into models no longer represented reality, although they may have just a year or two prior.”

A report at the Gateway Pundit said Marshall’s investigation will include claims that the Biden-Harris duo “inflated job creation numbers, misleading the American public about the state of the economy.”

Marshall commented, “I think this is another example of election interference. When we’re sitting there as Americans trying to decide, is the economy in good shape or not, are we better off today than we were four years ago? And they didn’t miss the mark by just a little bit on this jobs report.

“They missed it by 30%. So these numbers are way off. And how that impacts a person is we’re sitting there waiting for the feds to adjust interest rates one way or the other, and that trickles down to a new homeowner when they’re trying to figure out what type of home they can buy as well.”

He suggested it’s just “one more example of why Americans don’t trust the federal government.”

