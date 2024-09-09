(FOX NEWS) — Former President Obama’s half brother is backing former President Trump for president and spoke to Fox News Digital about why he left the Democratic Party and why he believes Trump is “going to win” in November.

“I’m supporting President Trump. I’ve been a supporter, a supporter since 2016. I like him,” Malik Obama told Fox News Digital on Monday. “I like the way he comes across. I like his demeanor. I like his straightforwardness. And I think he’s good for the country. And, he put the country back on course. Yes. I’m a Republican, so he’s my nominee.”

Malik and Barack are both sons of Barack Hussein Obama Sr. and Malik was the best man at Barack’s 1992 wedding, although the two have grown estranged since.