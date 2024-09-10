We’re a different America than in 2001; we’re no longer the same country or people. Millions of us are emotionally broken, divided and led by a post-patriotic administration featuring joy over substance and a relentless drive toward neo-Marxism. The millions who want a return to conservative sanity are stymied by a wall of disinformation erected by progressives and the media.

September 11 was a seminal moment that brought us together in a way and manner we hadn’t experienced in a generation, and after a few years of screaming “U.S.A., U.S.A.” at the top of our lungs, that too faded.

Try to remember what it was like in the immediate aftermath of that day. Everyone knew where they were when they first heard about it; everything stopped as the enormity of what happened became apparent. Amid our shock and revulsion, we coalesced around President Bush and the uncertainty of what was coming next. As a country, we collectively comprehended that war had arrived on our shores, even if we didn’t know precisely who was to blame.

While we didn’t know the particulars, we assumed and found out correctly later that they were the usual suspects. We were immediately clued in as we watched images of Muslims dancing in the streets and praising Allah in American cities and elsewhere. I saw it, but try to find any mention of it today in the MSM and social media after progressives quietly scrubbed this vital understanding of history deemed too prejudicial for us to be allowed to view it. Some of you have seen these images. The censorship of those realities is the clearest evidence I’ve experienced that we can no longer trust our government to tell us the truth. Who are these people who take it upon themselves to decide what is true and what’s not, what Americans will be allowed to know, and what will be withheld from us?

The attack in 2001 was only 23 years ago, but for all intents, it was a hundred years ago – ancient history for most of us, with over a third of us not even born yet. No wonder the deniers are so effective at creating alternate histories of events that fly in the face of truth. The horror of what happened should be taught in our schools constantly so we never forget or allow others to spread lies.

Even with our less-than-perfect history, a significant majority of Americans trusted their leaders back then. President Clinton, the last old-school Democrat who was responsible for profound change, could not prepare us for Barack Obama, who came into power with the idea of blowing it all up and starting over. Children were still children and not yet the political pawns that they are today. We were locking up people who mutilated children instead of extolling their visionary ideas for bettering society. When push came to shove, most of us were patriotic Americans – many who served in uniform – who still sang “God Bless America” until, seemingly out of nowhere, we didn’t.

Imagine for a moment that Sept. 11, 2024, was the day Osama bin Laden attacked and not in 2001. What would our country do? Biden/Harris would immediately ask their speechwriters to return with strong messaging, urging restraint and tolerance in light of our past sins. When all the various Muslim groups were praising Allah, our progressive leaders would be warning against Islamophobia and telling us that Islam is a religion of peace. Israel and Jews in America would be attacked as they are now as an extension of OBL’s philosophy, which was to bring America to its knees through fear and a sense of impotence.

In 2001, only Bush’s strong words and immediate actions in positioning our forces for retaliation, even before knowing exactly who the enemy was, salved our pain”

“Terrorism against our nation will not stand. Thousands of lives were suddenly ended by evil, despicable acts of terror. The pictures of airplanes flying into buildings, fires burning, huge structures collapsing have filled us with disbelief, terrible sadness, and a quiet, unyielding anger.”

Bush left no doubt that retribution was coming. How confident are you that Kamala Harris would wield our righteous power against the forces of evil? Instead, she would repeat her history by parsing the truth, as our Ivy League University presidents do now. These simple questions have become unanswerable:

What is a woman?

Do calls for the genocide of Jews violate a university’s code of conduct?

Are American capitalism and individualism superior to all other systems?

Is radical Islam an existential threat to America?

Without simple answers to questions like these, we already know how Harris would handle another 9/11; she’d call for a national dialogue on what our country could do differently to be less threatening to the world. She would allude to a colonial past that essentially never existed and how American businesses stole the resources of innumerable countries, leading to a different kind of income inequality: America as the strongest, most prosperous country on earth. Harris would say this is evidence of America’s sins coming home to roost. Yes, she believes this!

The progressives’ ideas on diversity and equity feed their worldview, which drives their policies and relationship with “We the People.” If 9/11 were to happen for the first time this year, Harris’ reaction would be 180 degrees different from Bush’s response and inspiring words that drew us together.

For America to continue to prosper, we must be able to live in our own skins without constant doubt and angst. Harris and Biden depend on you feeling guilty and sad, the opposite of their proclaiming joy.

This September 11, take more than a moment of silence. Think for a moment about what will become of this country if we lose the American spirit and strength that made us who we are and the manifest good we’ve delivered to the world.

God bless America.