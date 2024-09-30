Over the last few years, the Biden-Harris regime effectively has delivered to the rogue and terrorist-sponsoring regime in Iran some $60 billion.

In return, the Islamists there have started war against Israel through proxies Hamas and Hezbollah, closed off the Suez Canal and fired on American troops in the region more than 150 times.

So beyond the obvious financial incentives, are there any other reasons that Iran is now interfering in America’s 2024 presidential election on behalf of Kamala Harris?

That’s a topic addressed by Majid Rafizadeh, a business strategist, Harvard-educated scholar, political scientist and board member of Harvard International Review, at the Gatestone Institute.

He warns there is.

“That the Iranian regime is meddling in U.S. elections to support the Harris campaign, should serve as a jarring warning that Harris’ approach to Iran policy is one that would enable this expansionist regime to keep wreaking horrors on the world, both by itself and through its proxies, especially after it acquires nuclear capability. Why should Iran’s government, which treats its own people atrociously, be expected to treat others any better?” he wrote.

He said, “In a significant move that, since the establishment of Iran’s Islamist regime, Iranian leaders have actively extended their influence to support a political party and candidate in a U.S. presidential race. This notable intervention is directed towards aiding the Democratic ticket headed by Vice President Kamala Harris. It is a move that signals that Iran’s regime hopes to secure an even deeper geopolitical alignment after the upcoming U.S. elections.”

The FBI, in fact, recently brought a criminal case against agents for the Iranian regime suspected of hacking into President Donald Trump’s campaign and then delivering that information to Democrats.

“A particularly striking element of this revelation is the Democratic campaign’s silence regarding the stolen information. Despite having received the data that originated from the Trump campaign, the Democratic camp refrained from acknowledging it until the FBI publicly disclosed the fact on September 18. On September 19, the Harris campaign finally responded, pointing out that it had not utilized any materials that Iranian hackers had allegedly collected from Trump’s email accounts,” he wrote.

Trump immediately demanded accountability, and that Harris “come clean.”

The article explained adding intrigue is the apparent desire of the Iranian regime to align with the Democrat party.

“There appear to be several underlying reasons why Tehran favors a Harris victory. First, Harris would likely continue the current administration’s extremely lenient approach to enforcing sanctions on Iran. Under the current U.S. administration, Iran has been able to sell oil at record levels and engage in lucrative trade with European nations – exponentiating Iran’s revenues.

“Second, the Iranian regime anticipates that billions of dollars will continue to be released under a Harris administration. In the past four years, significant funds, nearly $60 billion, have effectively been given to Iran’s mullahs by the Biden-Harris administration.”

He said, “Third, the Iranian regime must be ecstatic over on Harris’ reluctance to confront their galloping advancements in nuclear technology. Iran’s nuclear program reached its highest level of progress under the Biden-Harris administration.”

And finally, he noted, Iran would expect a Harris presidency to “remain passive in response to Tehran’s military support for Russia in the ongoing war against Ukraine.”