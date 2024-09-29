The alarm is being sounded about large numbers of illegal aliens being allowed to vote in the upcoming presidential election, with former President Donald Trump’s son warning of “forces that are not looking to do the right thing.”

Appearing on “Sunday Morning Futures” on the Fox News Channel, Donald Trump Jr. said, “We’re up against a lot of forces that are not looking to do the right thing, they’re looking to try to literally give illegal aliens, you know, the right to vote.

“They’re looking to let them get away with it. It’s not really a crime … if you didn’t know, so wink, wink, wink, show up and vote.”

Trump Jr. indicated the problem Republicans are facing is many states are run by Democrats who have little interest in election integrity.

“If you have a leftist/Democrat state legislature, there’s is only so many things you’re going to do,” he explained. “Even in Alabama this week I guess the DOJ is suing because they don’t want to remove 4,000 people that they know are actually noncitizens that are on the voter rolls. I mean, that’s the Democrat party doing this.

“They don’t want to take people who are known noncitizens, people who are legally not allowed to vote, they want to make sure we can’t take them off the roster. That kind of stuff happens every day. That’s happening everywhere.

“The amount of lawfare that they’re able to put into this, the millions and millions that are funded to it, I mean, you know, it’s not just fund raising in campaigns where they can dwarf us because of [George] Soros or whoever it may be. They do that in each and every instance.”

The former president’s son says such problems are occurring “across the board,” and he’s received calls from the likes of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, saying, “Hey, they’re giving them ID cards, and they’re registering them to vote and just hoping that no one has the time to catch it all.”

Trump Jr. said: “They’re playing whatever games they can imagine. They’re flaunting it before the American people. It’s absolutely disgusting, but we should be accustomed to that now from the Democrat party because they are not the party of putting Americans first. They’ve ostracized so many of their normal demographics that would have been reliable Democrat voters.

“So rather than actually do what’s good for those people and the rest of the American people, they have said, you know what? We’re just going to replace you by bringing in 20 million if unknown, unvetted, some of whom who are murderers and rapists, many of whom frankly at this point, and that’s how they’re going to handle the situation.

“Honestly, it’s laughable if it wasn’t happening in America right now. It’s truly disgusting.”

