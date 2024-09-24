In a move that could signal the beginning of the end for the expensive and unreliable Biden-Harris green energy ideology, 14 of the world’s biggest banks have announced they are lining up behind President Donald Trump’s plans for nuclear energy in the world’s future.

Online reporting cited documentation of the plans by the Financial Times:

BREAKING IN NYC: WORLD’S BIGGEST BANKS PLEDGE SUPPORT FOR NUCLEAR Banks and funds totaling $14 TRILLION in assets have just signed an unprecedented statement in support of nuclear power. They’ll be presenting the pledge to support the goal of tripling nuclear THIS MORNING at… pic.twitter.com/9xodRsRcYl — Mark Nelson (@energybants) September 23, 2024

The statement said, “Banks and funds totaling $14 TRILLION in assets have just signed an unprecedented statement in support of nuclear power. They’ll be presenting the pledge to support the goal of tripling nuclear THIS MORNING at the Rockefeller Center in New York City to kick off NY Climate Week.”

It continued, “A few of the names: Bank of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Brookfield, Citi, Credit Agricole, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Rothschild & Co. The pledge comes after Microsoft signs deal to buy $16 billion in electricity from a revived Three Mile Island nuclear plant alone over 20 years to fuel its AI ambitions.”

Trump just weeks ago had chosen his agenda:

BREAKING: Trump announces that his upcoming administration will build new Nuclear Power Plants to supply cheaper electricity for the next generation of American innovation “We have to produce massive electricity,” “Nuclear now has become very good, very safe, and you build the… pic.twitter.com/LiSVoO02UN — George (@BehizyTweets) August 26, 2024

He said, “Nuclear now has become very good, very safe, and you build the smaller plants and you attach them… Nuclear is very powerful, very good.”

Revolver News said, “It might be time to wave bye-bye to the Marxist ‘Green New Deal’ and say HELLO to nuclear power. The world’s top banks have had enough of the green nightmare and are now pledging their support for nuclear energy. The Harris/Biden regime just took a direct nuclear hit to their tyrannical green agenda, and they may never recover. Actually, to get an idea of how deep this goes, BNP told the ‘Financial Times’ there’s ‘no scenario’ where the world can hit carbon neutrality by 2050 without nuclear power. In addition, Barclays is also board. They believe that nuclear power could solve the problem of unreliable wind and solar energy. In other words, the global elites’ green plan is an epic failure—just like many of us predicted long ago.”

“This event is going to be a game-changer,” George Borovas, involved in nuclear projects for the law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth, told the Financial Times. He said until now support for nuclear projects has been difficult because the senior managers would just say they don’t understand it and it’s controversial.

He said now banks could normalize nuclear energy as “part of the solution for climate change.”

Various renewable industries, from solar panels to wind turbines, all have proven to be very expensive. Further, they cannot be considered reliable, as the sun doesn’t always shine and the wind doesn’t always blow.