(FAITHWIRE) — A former New York City police officer has transitioned from fighting crime on the streets to battling spiritual evil.

Chris DeFlorio, author of “Called Into Darkness: Two NYC First Responders Battle the Supernatural,” is using his investigative skills to help people who believe they’re facing demonic forces.

DeFlorio and his wife, Harmony, run New York Demonic Investigation, an organization that seeks to explore these potential scenarios. He’s using the skills learned during his 20 years in law enforcement to provide spiritual freedom for those who seek his help.