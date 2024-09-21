Joe Biden on Friday held his first Cabinet meeting in nearly a year.

Dr. Jill took control of the Cabinet meeting and the corrupt fake news media is acting like this is totally normal.

Kamala Harris did not attend Friday’s White House Cabinet meeting so Dr. Jill took her place.

MSNBC boasted that Jill Biden used the ‘spotlight’ on her to speak on women’s health issues.

WATCH:

First Lady joins President Biden in cabinet meeting.https://t.co/oOTC2OOFrP pic.twitter.com/0HheluUx3K — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 20, 2024

“This is the first time that Jill has joined us and that goes to show how important the issue is she is about to speak to with us,” Biden mumbled. “And Jill is going to give an update on the White House initiative to fundamentally change how we approach women’s health services.”

“So, I’d like to turn it over to Jill for any comment that she has. It’s all yours kid,” Biden said.

Jill Biden sat at the head of the table as she provided updates on the White House’s “initiative on women’s health research.”

WATCH:

Jill, Ed.D., is now assisting whatever is left of Crooked Joe Biden in leading cabinet meetings pic.twitter.com/qvL1fzZ4gX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 20, 2024

When did Jill Biden become president?

INBOX: Biden’s honorary legislation folders have Jill’s emblazoned signature When did we elect her President? https://t.co/5sMLma9b3c pic.twitter.com/0Tn9uPCeqL — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 20, 2024

CNN reported:

President Joe Biden will instruct Cabinet members Friday to “sprint to the finish,” a White House official said, as he looks to burnish legacy items while ensuring as much of his agenda is implemented before a potential second Trump presidency. “He will direct his Cabinet to get as much work done as possible – whether that is moving funding out the door, announcing new programs or policies or delivering on programs and policies we have already announced,” the official said. Coming almost a year after he last convened his Cabinet, and exactly four months until the next president is inaugurated, Biden’s position at Friday’s meeting is drastically different from when he last spoke to his top officials. He is no longer a candidate for president, and is now staring down his final months in office. His unexpected withdrawal from the race over the summer prompted White House officials to urgently assemble his final-months agenda that hadn’t been considered before his decision. Biden wants to ensure Americans know what he accomplished while also making irreversible as much of his record as possible, should former President Donald Trump return to the Oval Office.