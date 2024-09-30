The recent headline read, “Biden-Harris Release more than 13,000 convicted killers into the U.S.” This has been going on since the 1970s. Why?

The most dramatic evidence of this invasion of sovereign U.S. soil is the loss of American cities. What is left are pockets of suburban and rural America where survivors are slowly curtailing their activities to avoid harm.

When the iron gates were pulled across the store fronts on Main Street USA, Main Street died and the malls became a thing. But when people were mugged in the mall parking lots, the malls died too. Now the media report crime stories such as an Amazon truck being hijacked and the packages stolen. It is socialist wealth redistribution at gunpoint.

A few months back, Tucker Carlson was chatting with a guest from another internet site, and the subject was the condition of American society. The guest remarked, “I have always thought growing up in the1950s must have been the best of times.” My wife and I turned to each other and said, “Well, yeah!”

Those two “youngsters” have only been around 50 years or so, and have no idea how wonderful it was in Southern California in the 1950s. Gasoline on sale was about 11.9 cents a gallon, so for $2 a teenager living in Glendale, Burbank or Pasadena could fill up and head down Rosemead Boulevard past the orange orchards and the bean fields that would someday become Disneyland, and spend Saturday or Sunday, or both, at Newport or Balboa body surfing and chatting up the girls.

Hit the books for a couple of hours at night and then head to Bob’s Big Boy drive-in where the custom-car buffs would parade their latest set of wheels for crowd approval. At no time was anyone concerned about crime. The public was safe in public.

Imagine what it was like when a man knew how to use tools and build or repair things rather than deploy a computer program to play games or buy plastic things to fill up his garage. It was a different world.

The only people out of work were out of work because they chose not to work. Yes, a few were disabled by the war, and the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars helped them. You could stand on the sidewalk at 6th and Main in downtown Los Angeles in front of the burlesque house, watch the inhabitants of skid row and not worry about crime. Perhaps they were not violent then because they did not think everyone else owed them a living.

Los Angeles had four major metro daily newspapers and more than a dozen regional daily newspapers, and every community had a locally owned, locally produced newspaper too. A televised “debate” between candidates for president had not happened yet, so people had to engage their brains and read. The scientists at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory were building war machines and dreaming of visiting the stars … someday.

It is difficult to pinpoint just when American culture subsided and a violent, disrespectful and dangerous mob took over the running of our government and the social structure of things.

It must have been somewhere between the Berkeley bra burning babes and the “Hell No We won’t Go” duty-shirkers when we stopped talking and listening, and just mobbed up and shouted.

If the newspapers of 1952 had printed a Page 1 story recounting the importation of more than 13,000 murderers, 5,000 rapists and sexual perverts, among some 662,000 criminals, into the United States, the president and his team would have been run out of office. Today, Team Biden brags about new arrival, demands “a path to citizenship” and uses the relocation of illegals to give the Democratic Party a strategic advantage in the election – and this abuse is lost in the breathless news focus on which Hollywood star endorsed border czar Kamala Harris for president.

We are being herded down the path to nuclear war over some place called Ukraine, and when you take stock of the national leaders in politics, the military and the government, there are few dissenters. It is all just one big happy family trash-talking free enterprise, hard work, morality, Christianity, Western culture and shouting Russia, Russia, Russia.

More and more political prognosticators are suggesting “this cannot continue,” while others survey the landscape and say we are one election away from killing off the Republic. The skeptics say it already is over.

But still, John Kerry is sick of listening to critics. This week Kerry said America must trash the Bill of Rights, in particular, freedom of speech, so dissenters and critics could not upset the one-world government master plan. What will that AI computer programs do to the New Testament!

Had John Kerry said that in the 1950s, he would instantly have become a political pariah. Today, it is just another day at the trough for the man who married money.

It was rare in the 1950 census to find a person with a college degree. An eighth-grade education level was more common. The pressure was building as the public was told the path to riches ran through college. One had to have a degree to succeed.

And now look at what we have become!