Poor Kamala has struggled during interviews to think of any differences between herself and President Biden, so the Babylon Bee has graciously decided to help her out! Here is a helpful list of the ten clear, distinct differences between Kamala Harris and Joe Biden:

Kamala Harris: Brain-dead.

Joe Biden: Actually dead.

Kamala Harris: Slept her way to the top.

Joe Biden: Sleeping while he’s at the top.

Kamala Harris: Could possibly be next president, but it’s not a sure thing.

Joe Biden: Could possibly be our current president, but it’s not a sure thing.