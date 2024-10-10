10 differences between Harris and Biden

By The Babylon Bee

Poor Kamala has struggled during interviews to think of any differences between herself and President Biden, so the Babylon Bee has graciously decided to help her out! Here is a helpful list of the ten clear, distinct differences between Kamala Harris and Joe Biden:

Kamala Harris: Brain-dead.

Joe Biden: Actually dead.

Kamala Harris: Slept her way to the top.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Joe Biden: Sleeping while he’s at the top.

Kamala Harris: Could possibly be next president, but it’s not a sure thing.

Joe Biden: Could possibly be our current president, but it’s not a sure thing.

CommentaryDiversions

Leave a Comment