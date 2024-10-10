Poor Kamala has struggled during interviews to think of any differences between herself and President Biden, so the Babylon Bee has graciously decided to help her out! Here is a helpful list of the ten clear, distinct differences between Kamala Harris and Joe Biden:
Kamala Harris: Brain-dead.
Joe Biden: Actually dead.
Kamala Harris: Slept her way to the top.
Joe Biden: Sleeping while he’s at the top.
Kamala Harris: Could possibly be next president, but it’s not a sure thing.
Joe Biden: Could possibly be our current president, but it’s not a sure thing.