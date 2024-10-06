(THE SUN U.K.) – This is the shocking moment a mass brawl broke out between hundreds of worshipers and priests inside a Russian Orthodox church in Ukraine.

Hoards of pro-Ukrainian Christians fought in a bloody war against the priests in a bid to take over St Michael’s Cathedral – the largest church in the country. The fight came as the Ukrainians tried to quash the influence of the Russian Orthodox Church, which backs Putin and his illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Supporters of the Moscow Patriarchate attempted to storm the cathedral whose worshippers had opted to belong to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, according to reports.