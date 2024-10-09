It’s time to confront the reality that the media has been trying to warn you about for nearly a decade: Donald Trump and Adolf Hitler are exactly the same. If you still deny the blatantly obvious evidence, maybe you’ll be swayed by cold, hard facts.

The Babylon Bee has put together the following list of startling similarities between Trump and Hitler to help you see the light:

1. Mein Kampf is German for The Art Of The Deal: Some people may try to tell you that’s not the correct translation, but that’s just revisionist history.

2. Both were called Hitler by their political opponents: Obviously not a coincidence.