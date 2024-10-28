NewsNation host Chris Cuomo said that supporters of former President Donald Trump were hiring him to “do a dirty job” in a video clip circulating on social media.

Trump held a rally at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan Sunday, where over 20,000 people were able to enter the arena while tens of thousands were outside. Cuomo said that Democrats were wrong to lump Trump’s supporters in with his rhetoric and “terrible behavior.”

WATCH:



“You gotta stop thinking that the people who support Trump are like Trump, that they speak like Trump, that they act like Trump. They don’t,” Cuomo said in video circulating on social media. “They want to hire Trump to do a dirty job. They want him to be a virus to the political corpus. They want him to disrupt, to destroy, to demean those that they disrespect and dislike, the system that they distrust and despise. They want someone to do what they believe has been done to them and that they cannot do themselves.”

“That’s why they don’t care that he exhibits terrible behavior, because they’re putting him into a terrible place,” Cuomo continued. “If you’re sending somebody into the Jungle, do you really care if there a savage? You see what I’m saying? And you have to understand it that way. You may not agree, you may not accept, you may not like, but that’s what it is.”

Vice President Kamala Harris has escalated attacks on former President Donald Trump, labeling him a “fascist” during a CNN town hall.

Trump leads Harris by 0.1% in the RealClearPolling average of polls from Oct. 11 to 26, and maintains that margin when Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein, independent candidate Cornel West and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver are included in surveys.

